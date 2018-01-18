Paul’s pedal power helps fund hit £5,000

An IT expert who hit the roads to complete a 10,000-mile challenge has celebrated topping the £5,000 fund-raising mark.

Paul Suggitt, who works as a web developer for furniture store Barker and Stonehouse, set out on his year-long feat last January, completing the distance in 336 days.

Paul Suggitt on his 10,000 mile challenge.

The Walk Run Ride Challenge took him on the equivalent of a marathon a day, with the total of how much he raised now totted up as he looks to extend his efforts into 2018.

Paul, from Hartlepool, collected £3,000, with a further £2,000 added thanks to his employer, which hosted cake sales, a Christmas wish tree and an auction.

The cash has gone to the Chris Lucas Trust, which funds research into rhabdomyosarcoma, a childhood cancer where a tumour resembles muscle tissue, and its treatment.

Paul has been honoured by the mayor, Councillor Paul Beck, and was welcomed across the final finishing line by hundreds of supporters after covering most of the UK on his bike and on foot.

Ultimately, I couldn’t have done it without the immense support from all of my family, friends and colleagues. Paul Suggitt

Paul said: “Although it had been really tough at times, I pushed through and persevered through all the challenges I encountered including the extreme weather conditions, or the times when I was hundreds of miles away from home, cycling during the early hours of the morning.

“Ultimately, I couldn’t have done it without the immense support from all of my family, friends and colleagues.

“The kindness of others will be something I’ll always cherish from this adventure.”

His story can be followed via https://www.wrrchallenge.com.

Paul Suggitt is welcomed home to Hartlepool.

James Barker, managing director of Barker and Stonehouse, presents Paul Suggitt with a �2,000 donation for the Chris Lucas Trust.