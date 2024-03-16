Paul's hair today, gone tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time this decade, the 62-year-old craftsman is about to be revealed to the world again -- minus his foot-long beard and even longer hair. And he’s having it all shaved off in public to benefit three causes which are close to his big heart.

Paul is enduring the sponsored scissors and shavers to raise money for the Green Party’s campaign to win the Tees Valley Mayoral Election and for St Teresa’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I support mayoral candidate Sally Bunce 100 percent,” said the Darlington man. “She is the only contender capable of letting light and fresh air into the shadowy Tees Valley Combined Authority’s corridors of power. Sally has a genuine record of working for all the people, not just the area's rich and influential. You only have to look up her campaigning history on the internet to be convinced that she’s not just another grey, establishment politician.”

PAUL FOSTER: Cutting it close

Alternatively -- or as well -- people can sponsor Paul in aid of St Teresa’s Hospice, in Darlington, and help make the end of life a little less daunting for patients and their families. “I know they’d be there for me, so I’m hoping people can give them a boost,” said Paul. There will be a collection for St Teresa’s on the night or you can donate to them at their own website, darlingtonhospice.org.uk/ or at justgiving.com/page/paul-foster-1709212645188.

Also, Paul says: “It’s my first ‘trim’ since well before the first lockdown so I’m not letting my beloved, beautiful locks go to waste. I’m recycling my hair by giving it to the Little Princess Trust, which supplies wigs for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or other reasons. The trust has asked me to dye it blond first so who knows what I’ll look like on the night!”

The big shave takes place at 7pm on Friday, March 22, upstairs at The Quakerhouse pub, Mechanics Yard, Darlington, but space is limited so book early at: actionnetwork.org/events/bonce-shave-for-bunce.

You can also donate in advance and for a few days after at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “If you can't get there on the night, we plan to post pictures and video of the event on my Just Giving page afterwards.

For information about the Little Princess Trust, go to: littleprincesses.org.uk.