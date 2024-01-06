A pedestrian has died after a collision involving three vehicles in Hartlepool.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A689 eastbound near Newton Bewley on the outskirts of the town on Friday night.

All three emergency services attended what was described as a serious road traffic collision shortly after 9pm on January 5.

It involved the pedestrian and three vehicles; a Vauxhall Astra, Kia Sportage and Ford Puma.

An investigation has been launched and Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

The force said on Saturday morning: “A 38-year-old male pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of the A689 at Newton Bewley around 9.05pm on Friday 5th January and may have witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage which could assist the ongoing police investigation.”

The man who tragically died has not been named at this stage.

Police closed the dual carriageway in both directions for several hours while the incident was ongoing and asked motorists to use alternative routes.

The road had reopened by early on Saturday, January 6.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it had two appliances at the incident after they were called at 9.17pm.

The A689 near Greatham.

The brigade said firefighters freed one casualty from a vehicle and made the road safe.

They left the scene at around 11.10pm.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We received a call to 999 at 21:08 to reports of a road traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A689, Stockton Road in Billingham.

"We sent at duty officer, the Medicar, two emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and a specialist paramedic. Police also attended the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 002914.