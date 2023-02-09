Paramedics and police were called to West Lane, in Trimdon Station, just before 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.

Durham Police have confirmed on Thursday that a pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

A force statement said: “A man has died following a collision in Trimdon last night.

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police were called just before 5.30pm yesterday, February 8, to a one-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on West Lane, in Trimdon Station.

“Paramedics also attended, but tragically the pedestrian – a man in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road has now re-opened and inquiries are currently ongoing.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision investigation unit on 101.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent one clinical team leader, two doctors and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

