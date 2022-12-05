Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with Volkswagen Polo in Hartlepool
A man needed hospital treatment after a collision in Hartlepool at the weekend.
The incident, involving a white Volkswagen Polo and a pedestrian, happened at the junction of the A689 Stockton Street with Victoria Road at around 5pm on Saturday, December 3.
Cleveland Police have said the 65-year-old male pedestrian suffered a fractured collarbone and was treated at hospital.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 218254.