News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with Volkswagen Polo in Hartlepool

A man needed hospital treatment after a collision in Hartlepool at the weekend.

By Pamela Bilalova
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident, involving a white Volkswagen Polo and a pedestrian, happened at the junction of the A689 Stockton Street with Victoria Road at around 5pm on Saturday, December 3.

Cleveland Police have said the 65-year-old male pedestrian suffered a fractured collarbone and was treated at hospital.

Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 218254.

The incident happened at Victoria Road's junction with Stockton Street./Photo: Google Maps

Most Popular

Read More
Permit parking to be introduced in Hartlepool street after petition from neighbo...
HartlepoolCleveland PoliceCCTV