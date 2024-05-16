Pensioner arrested following crash in Hartlepool
Drivers faced delays this morning following a crash in a residential street just off Stockton Road.
Cleveland Police attended the incident at Meryl Gardens, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, May 16, at 7.10am following reports that a car had driven into a railing.
The driver, a 70-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of driving with no insurance and drug driving.
The road has now reopened.