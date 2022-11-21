10 brilliant pictures of Hartlepool pupils watching England's World Cup game against Iran
It was an emotional day for some pupils in Hartlepool after England’s victorious World Cup start against Iran.
A number of schools in Hartlepool screened the game, which England won emphatically 6-2.
Loud cheers and noisy chants of “England, England” could be heard, with Clavering Primary School headteacher Sonya Black describing the atmosphere as “fantastic”.
See youngsters at Clavering and Fens primaries enjoy the match in our gallery below.
