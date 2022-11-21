News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool pupils celebrate England's success in its World Cup match against Iran.

10 brilliant pictures of Hartlepool pupils watching England's World Cup game against Iran

It was an emotional day for some pupils in Hartlepool after England’s victorious World Cup start against Iran.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago

A number of schools in Hartlepool screened the game, which England won emphatically 6-2.

Loud cheers and noisy chants of “England, England” could be heard, with Clavering Primary School headteacher Sonya Black describing the atmosphere as “fantastic”.

See youngsters at Clavering and Fens primaries enjoy the match in our gallery below.

1. What a start

England fans at Fens Primary School celebrate the victory over Iran.

Photo: Fens Primary School

2. Staying focused

Clavering Primary School pupils watch the game attentively.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Hands in the air

England fans at Fens Primary School celebrate a goal.

Photo: Fens Primary School

4. Victory hopes

Children at Fens Primary School completely focused on the game.

Photo: Fens Primary School

