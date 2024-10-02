Stray Aid, which looks after and rehomes pets from the Hartlepool and Durham areas, is seeking permanent owners for these furry friends.
More information is available by contacting Stray Aid, which is based in Coxhoe, County Durham, via the contact details on its www.strayaid.org.uk/ website.
1. Jacko
The six-year-old male Jackawawa says: "I love climbing up onto your lap for cuddles. I could possibly live with other dogs and older children." Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Archie
The two-year-old male lurcher says: "A fairly quiet home would be good for me but also someone who can take me on plenty of walks and adventures. I could live with other dogs who can match my energy and aren’t too boisterous. I could also possibly live with older children." Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Sky
Sky is a one-year-old domestic short-haired neutered female cat. She is described as follows: "Sky has lived with other cats before so could possibly live with another quiet cat. She could possibly live with older children." Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Bailey
The two-year-old French Bulldog is described as: "A very friendly and happy little boy. Full of energy and raring to go. Loves going for a walk and playing in the pen. Could possibly live with other dogs but no children." Photo: Other 3rd Party