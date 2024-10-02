Just some of the cats and dogs looking for a forever home in Hartlepool.Just some of the cats and dogs looking for a forever home in Hartlepool.
10 cats and dogs seeking their forever home in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:56 BST
Can you provide a forever home for one of these cats and dogs?

Stray Aid, which looks after and rehomes pets from the Hartlepool and Durham areas, is seeking permanent owners for these furry friends.

More information is available by contacting Stray Aid, which is based in Coxhoe, County Durham, via the contact details on its www.strayaid.org.uk/ website.

The six-year-old male Jackawawa says: "I love climbing up onto your lap for cuddles. I could possibly live with other dogs and older children."

1. Jacko

The two-year-old male lurcher says: "A fairly quiet home would be good for me but also someone who can take me on plenty of walks and adventures. I could live with other dogs who can match my energy and aren’t too boisterous. I could also possibly live with older children."

2. Archie

Sky is a one-year-old domestic short-haired neutered female cat. She is described as follows: "Sky has lived with other cats before so could possibly live with another quiet cat. She could possibly live with older children."

3. Sky

The two-year-old French Bulldog is described as: "A very friendly and happy little boy. Full of energy and raring to go. Loves going for a walk and playing in the pen. Could possibly live with other dogs but no children."

4. Bailey

