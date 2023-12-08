News you can trust since 1877
10 Hartlepool pubs and restaurants serving Christmas Day dinner in 2023

Start your Christmas Day celebrations right with a festive dinner at one of these Hartlepool restaurants.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT

Looking forward to the festive season? Here are 10 restaurants in Hartlepool serving Christmas dinner.

The Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss the restaurants featured.

With its hidden beer garden and cosy interior, this local pub is an ideal location for a festive Christmas dinner.

1. The White House, Grange Road

With its hidden beer garden and cosy interior, this local pub is an ideal location for a festive Christmas dinner. Photo: Frank Reid

What could be more festive than tucking into a warm Christmas lunch in a wintry village pub?

2. Raby Arms, Hart Village

What could be more festive than tucking into a warm Christmas lunch in a wintry village pub? Photo: Frank Reid

Brewers Fayre is inviting customers to enjoy a three course meal and a glass of fizz on Christmas Day with a spectacular view of the Marina.

3. Brewers Fayre, Maritime Avenue

Brewers Fayre is inviting customers to enjoy a three course meal and a glass of fizz on Christmas Day with a spectacular view of the Marina. Photo: Frank Reid

The Travellers Rest is welcoming people to its bustling pub on Christmas day with an offer of four courses for £44.99.

4. The Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

The Travellers Rest is welcoming people to its bustling pub on Christmas day with an offer of four courses for £44.99. Photo: Frank Reid

