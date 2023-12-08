Start your Christmas Day celebrations right with a festive dinner at one of these Hartlepool restaurants.
1. The White House, Grange Road
With its hidden beer garden and cosy interior, this local pub is an ideal location for a festive Christmas dinner. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Raby Arms, Hart Village
What could be more festive than tucking into a warm Christmas lunch in a wintry village pub? Photo: Frank Reid
3. Brewers Fayre, Maritime Avenue
Brewers Fayre is inviting customers to enjoy a three course meal and a glass of fizz on Christmas Day with a spectacular view of the Marina. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Travellers Rest, Stockton Road
The Travellers Rest is welcoming people to its bustling pub on Christmas day with an offer of four courses for £44.99. Photo: Frank Reid