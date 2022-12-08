News you can trust since 1877
Tucked away next to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Jacksons Wharf offers a tranquil setting for a festive Christmas lunch.

10 Hartlepool pubs and restaurants serving Christmas Days lunch this year

Start your Christmas Day celebrations right with a festive lunch at one of these Hartlepool locations.

By Madeleine Raine
4 minutes ago

Why not treat yourself this holiday season to a two or three-course Christmas meal at one of these eateries?

1. The White House, Grange Road

With its hidden beer garden and cosy interior, this local pub is an ideal location for a festive Christmas dinner.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road

The Owton Lodge is serving up a Christmas feast "crammed with festive, mouth-watering treats you wish you could enjoy all year long".

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Portals Place, the Marina

Portals Place has launched its 2022 Christmas menu and open Christmas Day.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Raby Arms, Hart Village

What could be more festive than tucking into a warm Christmas lunch in a wintry village pub?

Photo: Frank Reid

