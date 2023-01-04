News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hartlepool businesses, eateries and attractions to try in 2023.

10 new Hartlepool businesses and attractions to try in 2023

As we begin a new year and the long, cold nights are ever present, why not try something new to get yourself out of the house?

By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago

The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.

From the town’s first escape room to two new bars, there is plenty to do this year.

Undefined: readMore

1. The Bank, Church Street

This former bank and Ladbrokes betting shop reopened in December 2022 as a new cocktail bar.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. The Sea Shack, The Headland

The Sea Shack launched in November 2022, serving authentic and locally sourced open fire dishes.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. The Headland Coffee Wagon, The Headland

Located just below Fairy Cove Terrace, the Headland Coffee Wagon officially opened in July 2022, offering a meeting spot for walkers and residents to enjoy a selection of fresh drinks.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Summerhill Cycle Track, off Catcote Road

This 750m cycle track launched in October 2022, providing accessible, traffic-free cycling facilities for people of all ages and abilities.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3