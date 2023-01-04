As we begin a new year and the long, cold nights are ever present, why not try something new to get yourself out of the house?
The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.
From the town’s first escape room to two new bars, there is plenty to do this year.
1. The Bank, Church Street
This former bank and Ladbrokes betting shop reopened in December 2022 as a new cocktail bar.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Sea Shack, The Headland
The Sea Shack launched in November 2022, serving authentic and locally sourced open fire dishes.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Headland Coffee Wagon, The Headland
Located just below Fairy Cove Terrace, the Headland Coffee Wagon officially opened in July 2022, offering a meeting spot for walkers and residents to enjoy a selection of fresh drinks.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Summerhill Cycle Track, off Catcote Road
This 750m cycle track launched in October 2022, providing accessible, traffic-free cycling facilities for people of all ages and abilities.
Photo: Kevin Brady