Eddie Marsan, with beard, plays John Darwin in a new ITV production of Darwin's deception in faking his own death in a 2002 canoeing accident.
10 photos as filming for John Darwin TV drama moves to Hartlepool's Headland

Filming for a new television drama about Hartlepool canoe conman John Darwin has moved across town.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 30th April 2021, 7:11 pm

After two days of shooting in Seaton Carew, close to where Darwin infamously faked his death in 2002, production of the ITV four-parter has moved to the Headland. Mail photographer Stuart Norton was there to capture these images. More pictures from earlier in the week can be viewed here.

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe will retell the infamous story of how John Darwin, of Seaton Carew, faked his own death in a 2002 canoeing accident.

Eddie Marsan plays John Darwin while Monica Dolan plays wife Anne Darwin in the ITV four-part drama.

Filming started in Seaton Carew at the beginning of the week before moving to the Headland on April 30.

Part of the deception saw Darwin live in an adjoining property to his Seaton Carew home and disguise himself with a beard for secret walks along the coast for exercise.

