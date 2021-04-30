10 photos as filming for John Darwin TV drama moves to Hartlepool's Headland
Filming for a new television drama about Hartlepool canoe conman John Darwin has moved across town.
Friday, 30th April 2021, 7:11 pm
After two days of shooting in Seaton Carew, close to where Darwin infamously faked his death in 2002, production of the ITV four-parter has moved to the Headland. Mail photographer Stuart Norton was there to capture these images. More pictures from earlier in the week can be viewed here.
