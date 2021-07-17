10 photos show people enjoying the glorious sunshine on Hartlepool's coast

The Met Office has declared today, Saturday, July 17, as the hottest of the year so far, with all four nations across the UK basking in warmth weather.

There could be more to come tomorrow, as its forecasters believe it could be even warmer for some areas, with Hartlepool’s 28C today expected to drop just slightly to between 24C and 26C at the highest.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures are expected to increase even further on Sunday, reaching highs of 33C in the south of the UK.”

He added an extended hot spell of weather is expected to last for much of the week ahead, adding: “It’s going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week.”

Public Health England (PHE) and the Met Office have warned people to take care during the hot spell, advising people to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and not to leave children or pets in cars.

PHE urged people to look out for others who may struggle in the heat, such as older people and those who live alone.

The RAC has also warned drivers to be careful during a busy weekend on the roads and to check their car is road-ready before setting off.

1. Cooling off Aurora Rose Bamford, enjoying the hot weather at Hartlepool Headland's Fishsands. Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Digging in the sand Izabel Gibbon with Louie and Sonny Hillier, enjoying the hot weather at Hartlepool Headland's Fishsands. Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Under my umbrella Karen Dear, enjoying the hot weather while catching some shade at Hartlepool Headland's Fishsands. Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Taking a dip Ryan Fletcher, enjoying the hot weather while cooling down in the sea off Hartlepool Headland's Fishsands. Photo: Tim Richardson