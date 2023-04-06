News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: The Pot House; The Spotted Cow; The 9 Anchors.

10 top pubs in Hartlepool to visit this Easter bank holiday weekend

Looking for somewhere to enjoy the bank holiday weekend? Look no further.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

Here are ten of the top pubs across Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.

Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

The Nursery Inn is a popular family-run community pub with a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 262 reviews.

1. Nursery Inn, Hart Lane

The Nursery Inn is a popular family-run community pub with a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 262 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Hops and Cheese is a craft beer bar and the town's only independent cheese shop, earning it a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 193 reviews.

2. Hops and Cheese, Tower Street

Hops and Cheese is a craft beer bar and the town's only independent cheese shop, earning it a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 193 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

The Castle Eden Inn is set in the quiet village of Castle Eden and is known for being dog friendly, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 983 reviews.

3. Castle Eden Inn, Castle Eden

The Castle Eden Inn is set in the quiet village of Castle Eden and is known for being dog friendly, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 983 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

The 9 Anchors is a rustic micro pub set back from the hustle and bustle of Seaton Carew's front street. This pub is popular amongst the locals, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 342 reviews.

4. The 9 Anchors, Seaton Front

The 9 Anchors is a rustic micro pub set back from the hustle and bustle of Seaton Carew's front street. This pub is popular amongst the locals, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 342 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

