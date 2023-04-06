Looking for somewhere to enjoy the bank holiday weekend? Look no further.
Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. Nursery Inn, Hart Lane
The Nursery Inn is a popular family-run community pub with a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 262 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hops and Cheese, Tower Street
Hops and Cheese is a craft beer bar and the town's only independent cheese shop, earning it a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 193 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Castle Eden Inn, Castle Eden
The Castle Eden Inn is set in the quiet village of Castle Eden and is known for being dog friendly, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 983 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The 9 Anchors, Seaton Front
The 9 Anchors is a rustic micro pub set back from the hustle and bustle of Seaton Carew's front street. This pub is popular amongst the locals, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 342 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid