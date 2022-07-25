11 fun things for families to do in Hartlepool during the school summer holidays

As schools break off for the summer, you may start to wonder how to keep the little ones busy and entertained.
From crafty activities, to art sessions, den building and swimming, there’s plenty to do in town during July and August.
Take a look in our gallery below.
1. Free swimming
Free swimming and other activities for children of all ages up to 16. To book visit the council's website and search for Hartlepool Holiday Fun.
Photo: National World
2. Animal Theme Fun Day in Hutton Henry, August 13
There is going to be a clue trail, animal themed games and petting. Message ARK Therapies on Facebook to book.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Artrium Twilight Art Sessions
Sixteen sessions, teaching youngsters aged 10-16 how to develop an art project and creating an exhibition at the end of the four weeks programme. Visit the council's website and search for Hartlepool Holiday Fun to book.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Crafts and fruit kebab making at the Sensory Spot, Victoria Road
Event only suitable for children with special educational needs and disabilities, aged 5-12. Youngsters will be able to take part in indoor Olympics with a twist and make their own fruit kebabs. Visit Hartlepool Borough Council's website and search for Hartlepool Holiday Fun to book.
Photo: Google Maps