As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, why not try something new to enjoy the spring air?
The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.
From the town’s new sports bar to a sandwich shop and vintage store, there is plenty to do this year.
1. East Coast Vintage Shop, Greatham Village
East Coast Vintage, in the former Greatham Independent Methodist Church, sells vintage and decorative items, collectables and pieces that are both old and quirky. The building dates back to 1883 but stood empty for the last ten years until it was transformed into a vintage business in September 2022. Photo: Frank Reid
2. 7VEN, Scarborough Street
7VEN is a new and upcoming bar tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street where it will serve signature wines, spirits, cocktails and food platters. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Waddle Inn, Warrior Drive
Based on the former Schooner site, the Waddle Inn was opened by the same owners as their neighbour, the Drunken Duck. Unlike its sister pub which specialises in cocktails, the Waddle Inn will show live sports games across their multiple TV screens and large projector, which they also intend to use in the future to host movie nights. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Queen B's, Elwick Road
A former fitness instructor, cage fighter and body builder has swapped the gym for a kitchen as she opens her very own sandwich shop. Queen B's sells fresh and made-to-order sandwiches, breakfast boxes, jacket potatoes, soup and healthy meals for those in training. Photo: Frank Reid