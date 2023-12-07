‘Tis the season for a cosy drink by the fire as the nights draw in and the weather gets colder.
The festive season is already upon us and what better way to get into the spirit than enjoying a pint in some of Hartlepool’s cosiest pubs?
This list is by no means exhaustive, and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss pubs featured.
Is your favourite featured here?
1. Raby Arms, Hart
Hart boasts another popular pub and restaurant, The Raby Arms, that has people travelling from across Hartlepool to visit. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Cosmopolitan, Durham Street, The Headland
The Cosmopolitan Hotel was rebuilt from an older hotel on the site in 1885 and still holds its traditional charm. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Duke of Cleveland, Church Walk, The Headland
The Duke of Cleveland is a Grade II* listed building that dates back to the 17th Century, offering a traditional and cosy setting for these cold months. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The White House, Wooler Road
The White House has lived many lives, from a voluntary aid detachment during the First World War to a public house in the late 20th Century, and is proud of its traditional features. Photo: Frank Reid