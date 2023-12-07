News you can trust since 1877
The White Hart Inn is a cosy local pub right on Hart's main high street. Known for its extravagant Christmas display, this is a great place to enjoy a pint or a meal with friends and family.The White Hart Inn is a cosy local pub right on Hart's main high street. Known for its extravagant Christmas display, this is a great place to enjoy a pint or a meal with friends and family.
11 of the cosiest Hartlepool pubs to relax and unwind in this festive season

‘Tis the season for a cosy drink by the fire as the nights draw in and the weather gets colder.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT

The festive season is already upon us and what better way to get into the spirit than enjoying a pint in some of Hartlepool’s cosiest pubs?

This list is by no means exhaustive, and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss pubs featured.

Is your favourite featured here?

Hart boasts another popular pub and restaurant, The Raby Arms, that has people travelling from across Hartlepool to visit.

1. Raby Arms, Hart

The Cosmopolitan Hotel was rebuilt from an older hotel on the site in 1885 and still holds its traditional charm.

2. The Cosmopolitan, Durham Street, The Headland

The Duke of Cleveland is a Grade II* listed building that dates back to the 17th Century, offering a traditional and cosy setting for these cold months.

3. The Duke of Cleveland, Church Walk, The Headland

The White House has lived many lives, from a voluntary aid detachment during the First World War to a public house in the late 20th Century, and is proud of its traditional features.

4. The White House, Wooler Road

