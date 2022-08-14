We have scoured the map to come up with the following list of names people are most likely to get the pronunciation wrong for.

Some reflect the ancient history of the town and wider North East for their inspiration.

Have any of these every tripped you up when you have tried to say them?

1. King Oswy Drive The town's King Oswy Drive can often catch out people who are not familiar with Hartlepool. The Hartlepool pronunciation is King 'Ozzy' with the 'w' silent. It is named after Anglo-Saxon king of Northumbria from 655 to 670. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

2. Heugh Pier, Headland Deriving from the magnesium limestone peninsula, the word Heugh can be tricky unless you know. The correct pronunciation is 'Yuff'. It features in the names of the breakwater pier, lighthouse and gun battery museum. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

3. Greatham Village. We've heard this mispronounced in numerous ways including 'Grettam', and 'Great-ham'', but the correct way is 'Greetham'. Photo: Stu Norton

4. Voltigeur Drive, Hart Village Pronounced 'Volti-jer', the Hart street is named in honour of nearby former resident Voltigeur - a thoroughbred racehorse which won the 1850 Derby and St Leger Classic races. Photo: nb