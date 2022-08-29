11 paddle power pictures as the Raft Race returns to Hartlepool for the August Bank Holiday long weekend
Teams hit the water once again as the annual Raft Race returned to Hartlepool.
By James Harrison
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am
Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch the popular event, which sees crews compete to be the fastest between the Headland and Fish Sands.
This year’s winners were the Hartlepool Boys Brigade in a Baywatch themed raft.
Check out our photos from a great town tradition.
