11 paddle power pictures as the Raft Race returns to Hartlepool for the August Bank Holiday long weekend

Teams hit the water once again as the annual Raft Race returned to Hartlepool.

By James Harrison
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am

Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch the popular event, which sees crews compete to be the fastest between the Headland and Fish Sands.

This year’s winners were the Hartlepool Boys Brigade in a Baywatch themed raft.

Check out our photos from a great town tradition.

1. On your marks!

It's a fight at the start to get the best line.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Splish splash

Team Fish race to get into the water.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. Paddle power

BBOB paddle with fury to finish first.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. The Goon Platoon are glad to be finished.

The Goon Platoon are glad to be finished.

Photo: Shore leave

