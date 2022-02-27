Photographer Ian McClelland was out to capture nature’s magic at work.
1. The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
2. Ann Southern from the Headland, Hartlepool takes a photo of her husband John amongst the spring snowdrops.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
3. The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
4. Janice and Malcolm Oyston from Billingham take photos of the beautiful snowdrop display at Greatham.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND