It's great to see it back.

11 pictures as snowdrop walk returns to Hartlepool's Greatham Hall Gardens for 2022

At last – and it was worth the wait.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:58 pm

The much-loved snowdrop walk returned to Greatham Hall Gardens at the weekend after an absence of two years due to covid – and an extra week’s wait due to severe weather.

Photographer Ian McClelland was out to capture nature’s magic at work.

1. The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.

The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

2. Ann Southern from the Headland, Hartlepool takes a photo of her husband John amongst the spring snowdrops.

Ann Southern from the Headland, Hartlepool takes a photo of her husband John amongst the spring snowdrops.

Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

Photo Sales

3. The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.

The spring snowdrop display baths in the sunshine at Greatham Hall Gardens.

Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

Photo Sales

4. Janice and Malcolm Oyston from Billingham take photos of the beautiful snowdrop display at Greatham.

Janice and Malcolm Oyston from Billingham take photos of the beautiful snowdrop display at Greatham.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3