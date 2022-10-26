11 pictures as Tweddle Farm opens its annual Halloween pumpkin patch near Hartlepool
A farm near Hartlepool is having a spooktacular time as its annual Halloween pumpkin patch returns.
By Madeleine Raine
3 minutes ago
Halloween is nearly upon us and so is the chance to pick pumpkins at a farm near Hartlepool.
Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, is welcoming visitors to its pumpkin patch until Sunday, October 30.
There will be fairground rides, puppet shows, garden games, face painting, photo opportunities and even a guest appearance from a Hocus Pocus character.
Page 1 of 3