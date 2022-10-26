News you can trust since 1877
Can you spot anyone you know?

11 pictures as Tweddle Farm opens its annual Halloween pumpkin patch near Hartlepool

A farm near Hartlepool is having a spooktacular time as its annual Halloween pumpkin patch returns.

By Madeleine Raine
3 minutes ago

Halloween is nearly upon us and so is the chance to pick pumpkins at a farm near Hartlepool.

Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, is welcoming visitors to its pumpkin patch until Sunday, October 30.

There will be fairground rides, puppet shows, garden games, face painting, photo opportunities and even a guest appearance from a Hocus Pocus character.

1. Spooktacular fun

Myles is already getting into the Halloween spirit here at Tweddle Farm.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Say cheese

These three sisters couldn't resit a photo at the beanbag toss.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. A very happy family

The Palmer family had lots of fun choosing their pumpkins at the farm.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. A throne of pumpkins

This pumpkin picker couldn't decide which gourd she liked best, so had a photo taken with them all.

Photo: Frank Reid

