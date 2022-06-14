11 pictures as veterans, families and civic leaders in Hartlepool mark Falklands 40th anniversary

Veterans, families and civic leaders remembered marked the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands conflict in Hartlepool town centre.

Hartlepool has held a remembrance service to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:24 pm

A number of veterans organisations, civic leaders and veterans’ families gathered at the town’s war memorial in Victory Square on Tuesday morning, June 14.

Wreaths were laid, a minute silence was held and standards lowered to honour all those from the town who served in the conflict.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was at the event and took the following pictures of the occasion.

1. Veterans pay respects

Wreaths are carried to the war memorial in Victory Square during the event on Tuesday. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Mayor lays a wreath

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brain Cowie lays a wreath during the Falklands parade held at the Cenotaph, Victoria Road. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Lowering standards

Standard bearers for several forces associations are lowered during the service. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Saluting those who served in the Falklands

A veteran salutes as the Last Post is played. Picture by FRANk REID

Photo: Frank Reid

