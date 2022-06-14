11 pictures as veterans, families and civic leaders in Hartlepool mark Falklands 40th anniversary

A number of veterans organisations, civic leaders and veterans’ families gathered at the town’s war memorial in Victory Square on Tuesday morning, June 14.

Wreaths were laid, a minute silence was held and standards lowered to honour all those from the town who served in the conflict.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was at the event and took the following pictures of the occasion.

1. Veterans pay respects Wreaths are carried to the war memorial in Victory Square during the event on Tuesday. Picture by FRANk REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Mayor lays a wreath The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brain Cowie lays a wreath during the Falklands parade held at the Cenotaph, Victoria Road. Picture by FRANk REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Lowering standards Standard bearers for several forces associations are lowered during the service. Picture by FRANk REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Saluting those who served in the Falklands A veteran salutes as the Last Post is played. Picture by FRANk REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales