Winners all! The winners assemble for a group shot at the end of the evening.

11 pictures from the 2021 Hartlepool Sports Council Awards evening

Hartlepool Sports Council has honoured the town’s achievements at its annual awards evening.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:31 pm

Here are 11 photos from the event, which was held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday, November 18. A full report will follow on this website shortly.

1. Outstanding

Salaam Shaheen, of Censis Accounting, presents the Outstanding Club of the Year award to Hartlepool Cricket Club chairman Alan Jackson.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

2. Good sport

Gary Beswick is presented with his Services to Sport award by sports committee member Adam Brookes.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

3. Driving force

John Spence, left, is presented his Coach of the Year Award by Bob Clouston.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

4. Top trio

Dan Garthwaite, from Hartlepool Borough Council, presents Toby Parker, Lewin Parker and William Gowler with their Secondary School Sports Person of the Year awards.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

