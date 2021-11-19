11 pictures from the 2021 Hartlepool Sports Council Awards evening

Here are 11 photos from the event, which was held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday, November 18. A full report will follow on this website shortly.
Salaam Shaheen, of Censis Accounting, presents the Outstanding Club of the Year award to Hartlepool Cricket Club chairman Alan Jackson.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
Gary Beswick is presented with his Services to Sport award by sports committee member Adam Brookes.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
John Spence, left, is presented his Coach of the Year Award by Bob Clouston.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
Dan Garthwaite, from Hartlepool Borough Council, presents Toby Parker, Lewin Parker and William Gowler with their Secondary School Sports Person of the Year awards.
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND