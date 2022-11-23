News you can trust since 1877
The Redcar Blast Furnace was demolished after 40 years on Wednesday.

11 pictures of Redcar Blast Furnace demolition as seen from Hartlepool

Redcar’s Blast Furnace was demolished in a big explosion on Wednesday morning after over 40 years on the skyline.

By Mark Payne
39 minutes ago

A whopping 175kg of explosives were used by an expert team to bring down four separate structures in a matter of seconds.

After the dust has settled the view from Seaton Carew will look very different.

The moment was captured on camera by Mail photographer Frank Reid.

Scroll on for a selection of his pictures and those taken from the site itself.

1. Final moments

The blast furnace still standing just moments before it was demolished.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Explosives go off

The flash of orange could be seen from several miles away at Seaton Carew.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Down in seconds

Detonations rip through the structure as people watch on Seaton beach.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Big bang

Another view of the moment of detonation taken from the site.

Photo: Third party

Seaton Carew