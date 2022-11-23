11 pictures of Redcar Blast Furnace demolition as seen from Hartlepool
Redcar’s Blast Furnace was demolished in a big explosion on Wednesday morning after over 40 years on the skyline.
A whopping 175kg of explosives were used by an expert team to bring down four separate structures in a matter of seconds.
After the dust has settled the view from Seaton Carew will look very different.
The moment was captured on camera by Mail photographer Frank Reid.
Scroll on for a selection of his pictures and those taken from the site itself.
