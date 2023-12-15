News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Tweddle Farm, Vue Cinema, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys pantomime and Controlled Chaos.Clockwise from top left, Tweddle Farm, Vue Cinema, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys pantomime and Controlled Chaos.
12 enjoyable days out for families in Hartlepool this festive period

Looking for something to do this holiday season?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT

From escape rooms and pantomimes to bowling and mini golf, there is something for everyone.

So here are 12 places across the town to keep you and your family busy this Christmas.

What better way to spend the holidays than at the theatre? Peter Pan and the Lost Boys is this year's AJ Production and will run until Thursday, December 28.

1. Peter Pan and the Lost Boys pantomime, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

What better way to spend the holidays than at the theatre? Peter Pan and the Lost Boys is this year's AJ Production and will run until Thursday, December 28. Photo: Other, third party

This interactive museum features the oldest floating British warship and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition.

2. The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Marina Way

This interactive museum features the oldest floating British warship and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition. Photo: Frank Reid

RSPB Saltholme has a number of nature trains, viewing platforms and a fully inclusive and accessible play area.

3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

RSPB Saltholme has a number of nature trains, viewing platforms and a fully inclusive and accessible play area. Photo: Frank Reid

Meet Santa and his friends at Tweddle Farm's very own winter wonderland.

4. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Meet Santa and his friends at Tweddle Farm's very own winter wonderland. Photo: Other, third party

