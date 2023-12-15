From escape rooms and pantomimes to bowling and mini golf, there is something for everyone.
So here are 12 places across the town to keep you and your family busy this Christmas.
1. Peter Pan and the Lost Boys pantomime, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre
What better way to spend the holidays than at the theatre? Peter Pan and the Lost Boys is this year's AJ Production and will run until Thursday, December 28. Photo: Other, third party
2. The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Marina Way
This interactive museum features the oldest floating British warship and a Horrible Histories pirate exhibition. Photo: Frank Reid
3. RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road
RSPB Saltholme has a number of nature trains, viewing platforms and a fully inclusive and accessible play area. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery
Meet Santa and his friends at Tweddle Farm's very own winter wonderland. Photo: Other, third party