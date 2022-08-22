12 pictures of Hartlepool Horticultural Show in full bloom
A host of beautiful blooms and prize produce was on display in Hartlepool Horticultural Show at the weekend.
Growers from across the North East and beyond showcased their green-fingered skills in the annual show held in its new venue at Mill House Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday (August 20 and 21).
There were over 100 categories for people to enter, from fuchsias, gladioli, chrysanthemums and roses to shallots, cucumbers and leeks.
The Tom Hammond Special Award was given for the best display in the show.
The show also included the National Gladiolus Society’s prestigious Northern Exhibition which attracts growers from all over England.
