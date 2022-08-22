Growers from across the North East and beyond showcased their green-fingered skills in the annual show held in its new venue at Mill House Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday (August 20 and 21).

There were over 100 categories for people to enter, from fuchsias, gladioli, chrysanthemums and roses to shallots, cucumbers and leeks.

The Tom Hammond Special Award was given for the best display in the show.

The show also included the National Gladiolus Society’s prestigious Northern Exhibition which attracts growers from all over England.

