Hartlepool Horticultural Show took place at the weekend.

12 pictures of Hartlepool Horticultural Show in full bloom

A host of beautiful blooms and prize produce was on display in Hartlepool Horticultural Show at the weekend.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:22 pm

Growers from across the North East and beyond showcased their green-fingered skills in the annual show held in its new venue at Mill House Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday (August 20 and 21).

There were over 100 categories for people to enter, from fuchsias, gladioli, chrysanthemums and roses to shallots, cucumbers and leeks.

The Tom Hammond Special Award was given for the best display in the show.

The show also included the National Gladiolus Society’s prestigious Northern Exhibition which attracts growers from all over England.

1. Admiring the displays

John and Anne Lancaster of Billingham at Hartlepool Horticultural Show at the Mill House Leisure Centre on Satrurday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Pretty picture

Show organiser Phil Orley keeping a record of some of the flowers at the Hartlepool Horticultural Show at the Mill House Leisure Centre, on Satrurday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. All the colours of the rainbow

There was plenty to admire at the horticultural show.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. A riot of colour

Jean Nixon, Julie Salmans and Darlie Salmans from Hartlepool admire this display which won a First and Second prize.

Photo: Kevin Brady

