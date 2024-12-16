12 pictures of Jack & the Beanstalk as it opens at Sunderland Empire

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 16:24 BST

This year’s panto at Sunderland Empire is full of beans as it takes the tale of Jack & the Beanstalk to new heights with a 3D production.

Here’s 12 shots from the show, as captured by David Wood. For our full review see here.

This year's leading role is played by Matthew Wolfenden of Emmerdale and Dancing on Ice fame. His theatre credits, meanwhile, include Buddy in Elf the Musical on the West End stage.

1. Main man

This year's leading role is played by Matthew Wolfenden of Emmerdale and Dancing on Ice fame. His theatre credits, meanwhile, include Buddy in Elf the Musical on the West End stage. | David Wood

The panto is running at the Empire until Sunday, January 5 2025.

2. Scaling new heights

The panto is running at the Empire until Sunday, January 5 2025. | David Wood

Richard Meek plays Fleschcreep, the Big Mackem Giant's henchman.

3. A brilliant baddie

Richard Meek plays Fleschcreep, the Big Mackem Giant's henchman. | David Wood

Millie Readshaw plays The Vegetable Fairy and harnesses the power of a vegan sausage roll to save the day.

4. Sprinkling some magic

Millie Readshaw plays The Vegetable Fairy and harnesses the power of a vegan sausage roll to save the day. | David Wood

