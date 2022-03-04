13 more adorable pictures of Hartlepool youngsters dressed up for World Book Day

From Harry Potter, to Cinderella, Cruella and the White Rabbit, youngsters unleashed their creativity and donned impressive fancy dress to embody their favourite character for the day.

The celebration on Thursday, March 3, was extra special after most events last year had to go online due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Here are just some of the fantastic photographs proud parents sent to the Mail this year.

Thank you to everyone who has sent us a photograph. We have done our best to include as many pictures as we could – but we have been sent so many it has not been possible to share all of them.

1. Just like magic Jasmin Pecket has sent us this wonderful photo of 11-months-old Ralph as Harry Potter.

2. Double trouble Leah Wilkinson has shared this brilliant picture of Mia, 8, as Cruella and Zaylan, 4 as Horrid Henry.

3. Daisy Cinderella sent in Shannon Smith.jpg Shannon Smith has sent this adorable photo of Daisy dressed up as Cinderella.

4. The Gruffalo Four-year-old Will as The Gruffalo.