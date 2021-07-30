Poolies have been enjoying the carnival.

13 more photos of people having the best time at the Hartlepool Carnival

Hartlepool Carnival has made a glorious return.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:19 am

The annual event is back at the Headland after getting cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s loads of fun to be had, with live music, sandcastle building, rides and children’s talent contest among the activities taking place over the next 10 days.

Here are 13 more photos of you having a wonderful time on the first day of the much-loved event.

1. Fun at last!

Layton Whitelock (8) with his cousin Lee Murphy enjoying a ride on the bulls at the carnival.

Photo: Frank Reid

