Some 4,700 Pools supporters were cheering on Hartlepool United as the team faced Crystal Palace in London on Saturday, February 5.

Pools went down 2-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.

But Lee’s side were able to keep some respect to the scoreline in no part thanks to some fine goalkeeping from Ben Killip after a spirited second half display.

Relive the special day in our gallery below.

Build up Hartlepool fans before the start of the game.

Fan cheers as Hartlepool United are about to face Crystal Palace in London on Saturday, February 5.

Thousands of Hartlepool fans travelled to London to support Pools at the FA Cup game.

Young Pools' supporters sport face paints ahead of the match.