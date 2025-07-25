Do you recognise anyone in these photos from 1969?placeholder image
13 photos that take us back to Hartlepool in 1969

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
From old class photos to new born babies, a lot was going on in the year 1969.

How many of these retro scenes do you recognise?

Do you recognise anyone in this 1969 grammar school photo?

1. Hartlepool Grammar School

Do you recognise anyone in this 1969 grammar school photo? Photo: Other, third party

Here is a police recruitment advert featured in the Hartlepool Mail when a police constable earned £830 a year at 19 years old.

2. Recruitment time

Here is a police recruitment advert featured in the Hartlepool Mail when a police constable earned £830 a year at 19 years old. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Do you have fond memories of the Queens Rink Ballroom, in Clarence Road?

3. The Rink

Do you have fond memories of the Queens Rink Ballroom, in Clarence Road? Photo: TC

Does anyone remember being taught by these staff members at Galley's Field?

4. Galley's Field

Does anyone remember being taught by these staff members at Galley's Field? Photo: Other, third party

