The best sporting achievements from Hartlepool during the last 12 months were celebrated in style.

What a night it was at the 43rd annual Hartlepool Sports Council Awards held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday evening.

The sports council and Hartlepool Sport, the sport arm of the PFC Trust, teamed up to organise the awards.

Winners of all ages were presented with trophies for their outstanding dedication and achievements in a number of categories.

It was also a poignant night as the Hartlepool Sports Personality award was posthumously presented to the late Alby Pattison.

Scroll down for a selection of pictures of the awards by Mail photographer Frank Reid.

1. Antony Sweeney Hartlepool United legend Antony Sweeney was a guest speaker at the awards at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Great turnout Members of the audience enjoying an entertaining night at the Hartlepool Sports Council Annual Awards 2022. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Well done Aria Aria Wallace was named Primary Rising Star at the Hartlepool Sports Council Annual Awards 2022. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Secondary Rising Star award Andy Grey from English Martyrs School receives the award on behalf of winner Sonny Sweeting. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales