13 pictures from Hartlepool Sports Council Awards 2022 on a glittering night
The best sporting achievements from Hartlepool during the last 12 months were celebrated in style.
What a night it was at the 43rd annual Hartlepool Sports Council Awards held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday evening.
The sports council and Hartlepool Sport, the sport arm of the PFC Trust, teamed up to organise the awards.
Winners of all ages were presented with trophies for their outstanding dedication and achievements in a number of categories.
It was also a poignant night as the Hartlepool Sports Personality award was posthumously presented to the late Alby Pattison.
Scroll down for a selection of pictures of the awards by Mail photographer Frank Reid.