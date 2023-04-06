As the cost of living crisis continues, more and more people are looking for cheap alternatives for fun days out.
Lucky for us, Hartlepool is full of activities and sites which don’t have to break the bank.
So, if you’re looking for inspiration this Easter bank holiday, here are 13 things you can do...and for less than £10 a person.
1. National Museum of the Royal Navy
The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Ticket prices vary from £8 to £10 per person depending on whether you are an adult, child, or concession. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tweddle Farm
Tweddle Farm is a family-friendly farm offering a range of activities including barrel rides, animal petting, tractor rides and foot golf. Admission tickets vary from £6.95 to £9.95 per person. Photo: Frank Reid
3. RSPB Saltholme
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Admission prices vary from £2 to £4, with entry for under five-year-olds free. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Monkey statue, Hartlepool Marina
Hartlepool's monkey statue was built to represent the tale of the monkey which was mistaken for a French spy in the Napoleonic War and hanged by the people of Hartlepool. Today, people are encouraged to toss a coin in the monkey's lap and make a wish. Photo: Frank Reid