News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
5 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
14 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
17 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
Clockwise from top left: Tweddle Farm; National Museum of the Royal Navy; Larry's Lanes; Sebastopol Cannon.Clockwise from top left: Tweddle Farm; National Museum of the Royal Navy; Larry's Lanes; Sebastopol Cannon.
Clockwise from top left: Tweddle Farm; National Museum of the Royal Navy; Larry's Lanes; Sebastopol Cannon.

13 things to do in Hartlepool for less than £10 per person this Easter holiday

As the cost of living crisis continues, more and more people are looking for cheap alternatives for fun days out.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

Lucky for us, Hartlepool is full of activities and sites which don’t have to break the bank.

So, if you’re looking for inspiration this Easter bank holiday, here are 13 things you can do...and for less than £10 a person.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Ticket prices vary from £8 to £10 per person depending on whether you are an adult, child, or concession.

1. National Museum of the Royal Navy

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is home to the oldest floating British warship and boasts a recreated 18th Century seaport. Ticket prices vary from £8 to £10 per person depending on whether you are an adult, child, or concession. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Tweddle Farm is a family-friendly farm offering a range of activities including barrel rides, animal petting, tractor rides and foot golf. Admission tickets vary from £6.95 to £9.95 per person.

2. Tweddle Farm

Tweddle Farm is a family-friendly farm offering a range of activities including barrel rides, animal petting, tractor rides and foot golf. Admission tickets vary from £6.95 to £9.95 per person. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Admission prices vary from £2 to £4, with entry for under five-year-olds free.

3. RSPB Saltholme

RSPB Saltholme offers family-friendly wetlands where visitors can bird watch through hides and screens and learn more about Hartlepool's local birds. This nature reserve also boasts a family discovery zone, cafe and newly renovated playground for children. Admission prices vary from £2 to £4, with entry for under five-year-olds free. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool's monkey statue was built to represent the tale of the monkey which was mistaken for a French spy in the Napoleonic War and hanged by the people of Hartlepool. Today, people are encouraged to toss a coin in the monkey's lap and make a wish.

4. Monkey statue, Hartlepool Marina

Hartlepool's monkey statue was built to represent the tale of the monkey which was mistaken for a French spy in the Napoleonic War and hanged by the people of Hartlepool. Today, people are encouraged to toss a coin in the monkey's lap and make a wish. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Hartlepool