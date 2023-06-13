14 MORE pictures of people enjoying the Hartlepool sun as Marvellous Monday becomes Terrific Tuesday

Marvellous Monday has morphed into Terrific Tuesday as the sun continued to beat down on Hartlepool.
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was out in Seaton Carew to capture these people enjoying a day at the seaside.
If you missed his Marvellous Monday photos, click here.
1. Sweet treat
Walker Beading with his ice cream in Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
2. In the shade
Dennis Riddling with his daughter, Diane, making sure they are in the shade at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Keeping watch
Lifeguard Matty Lister has his eyes peeled around Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Cooling down
From left, Steven, Otto and Danielle cooling down with their ice creams at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid