Just some of our pictures of people enjoying themselves at Seaton Carew on Tuesday.

14 MORE pictures of people enjoying the Hartlepool sun as Marvellous Monday becomes Terrific Tuesday

Marvellous Monday has morphed into Terrific Tuesday as the sun continued to beat down on Hartlepool.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was out in Seaton Carew to capture these people enjoying a day at the seaside.

If you missed his Marvellous Monday photos, click here.

Walker Beading with his ice cream in Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

1. Sweet treat

Walker Beading with his ice cream in Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Dennis Riddling with his daughter, Diane, making sure they are in the shade at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. In the shade

Dennis Riddling with his daughter, Diane, making sure they are in the shade at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Lifeguard Matty Lister has his eyes peeled around Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Keeping watch

Lifeguard Matty Lister has his eyes peeled around Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

From left, Steven, Otto and Danielle cooling down with their ice creams at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Cooling down

From left, Steven, Otto and Danielle cooling down with their ice creams at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

