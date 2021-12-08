Students throw their caps in the after receiving their degrees during the Northern School of Art graduation ceremony held at St Hilda's Church, Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

14 pictures as students graduate from Hartlepool's Northern School of Art

Scores of students have received their degree certificates following graduation ceremonies.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 2:36 pm

The events, held over two days at St Hilda's Church, on the Headland, honoured 2020 and 2021 graduates from the town’s Northern School of Art. Last year’s celebrations were postponed because of pandemic restrictions. Among the range of creative subjects studied were costume design, digital design and advertising, film, TV and theatre production, fine art, graphic design and photography.

1. Roll call

Academics make their way to attend the Northern School of Art graduation ceremony.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sharing a smile

Students making their way to attend the Northern School of Art graduation ceremony.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Grad all over

Students making their way to attend Wednesday's ceremony.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. To cap it all

Northern School of Art students, left to right, Rebecca Spur, Emma Cloughton and Jenny Pawley throw their caps in the air after Wednesday's ceremony.

Photo: Frank Reid

