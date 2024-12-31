Looking for a way to brush off the winter cobwebs?Looking for a way to brush off the winter cobwebs?
Looking for a way to brush off the winter cobwebs?

14 scenic winter walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool during 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Do you enjoy the crunch of snow underfoot while out for a winter stroll?

From coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks in and around Hartlepool to be enjoyed this winter.

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a winter's day.

1. Blue Lagoon, North Gare, Seaton Carew

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a winter's day. Photo: Frank Reid

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Don't forget to keep an eye out for Greatham's famous snow drops too.

2. Greatham

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Don't forget to keep an eye out for Greatham's famous snow drops too. Photo: Stu Norton

This walkway is just a stone's throw away from Seaton Carew Beach and gives walkers an insight into the town's history and wildlife.

3. Seaton Snook Stroll, Seaton Carew

This walkway is just a stone's throw away from Seaton Carew Beach and gives walkers an insight into the town's history and wildlife. Photo: Frank Reid

Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of a winter's sunset. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own handmade swing.

4. Steetley Pier, the Headland

Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of a winter's sunset. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own handmade swing. Photo: Frank Reid

