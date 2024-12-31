From coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks in and around Hartlepool to be enjoyed this winter.
1. Blue Lagoon, North Gare, Seaton Carew
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a winter's day. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Greatham
This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Don't forget to keep an eye out for Greatham's famous snow drops too. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Seaton Snook Stroll, Seaton Carew
This walkway is just a stone's throw away from Seaton Carew Beach and gives walkers an insight into the town's history and wildlife. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Steetley Pier, the Headland
Steetley Pier is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of a winter's sunset. Depending on the tide, you can even take a ride on the pier's very own handmade swing. Photo: Frank Reid
