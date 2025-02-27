15 of the best Asian cuisine restaurants that you need to visit this weekend across the Hartlepool area

Food from around Asia is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite genres of cuisine, with it’s succulent spices and flavoursome dishes a big hit. And there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

Here are 15 of the best Asian restaurants in the Hartlepool area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

DHAMAKA - Marina, 19 Navigation Pt "Amazing! What a restaurant! The staff, the atmosphere, the food, it was such a pleasure to eat here! Feels alot more upmarket than the usual Indian restaurants in town." - Rated: 4.7

Sheesh Mahal - Navigation Point, Marina "Food was beautiful, good choice of menu and fairly priced, its nice eating in." - Rated: 4.5

Thai Village - Unit A3 Navigation Pt "Fabulous eatery, food is always fresh & piping hot. Service is always great too."

Baan Thai Restaurant - 57 Church St "Fab food at very reasonable prices, great service too." - Rated: 4.7