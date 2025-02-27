The Hartlepool area is blessed with some cracking places to dine if you fancy a good curry.The Hartlepool area is blessed with some cracking places to dine if you fancy a good curry.
The Hartlepool area is blessed with some cracking places to dine if you fancy a good curry.

15 of the best Asian cuisine restaurants that you need to visit this weekend across the Hartlepool area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for Asian cuisine across the Hartlepool area.

Food from around Asia is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite genres of cuisine, with it’s succulent spices and flavoursome dishes a big hit. And there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

Here are 15 of the best Asian restaurants in the Hartlepool area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

"Amazing! What a restaurant! The staff, the atmosphere, the food, it was such a pleasure to eat here! Feels alot more upmarket than the usual Indian restaurants in town." - Rated: 4.7

1. DHAMAKA - Marina, 19 Navigation Pt

"Amazing! What a restaurant! The staff, the atmosphere, the food, it was such a pleasure to eat here! Feels alot more upmarket than the usual Indian restaurants in town." - Rated: 4.7 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Food was beautiful, good choice of menu and fairly priced, its nice eating in." - Rated: 4.5

2. Sheesh Mahal - Navigation Point, Marina

"Food was beautiful, good choice of menu and fairly priced, its nice eating in." - Rated: 4.5 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Fabulous eatery, food is always fresh & piping hot. Service is always great too."

3. Thai Village - Unit A3 Navigation Pt

"Fabulous eatery, food is always fresh & piping hot. Service is always great too." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Fab food at very reasonable prices, great service too." - Rated: 4.7

4. Baan Thai Restaurant - 57 Church St

"Fab food at very reasonable prices, great service too." - Rated: 4.7 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FoodHartlepoolGoogle
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice