Just some of the past and present artistic impressions of Hartlepool's future.Just some of the past and present artistic impressions of Hartlepool's future.
15 past and present artistic impressions of Hartlepool's future

Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area is being transformed by a host of multi-million-pound development projects.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 31st Aug 2022, 17:55 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:53 BST

Following the announcement of Hartlepool Development Corporation’s latest p l ans , here we spotlight just some of what is proposed while also recalling artistic impressions of schemes from yesteryear which did not quite happen – yet.

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation is take over much of the planning powers for Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area. Here is one image of how it imagines Maritime Avenue could look in the future.

1. Maritime Avenue

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation is take over much of the planning powers for Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area. Here is one image of how it imagines Maritime Avenue could look in the future. Photo: Other 3rd Party

HDC's work is aimed at complementing planned improvements after Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up money to regenerate Church Street by supporting the new Northern Film and TV Studios.

2. Church Street

HDC's work is aimed at complementing planned improvements after Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up money to regenerate Church Street by supporting the new Northern Film and TV Studios. Photo: Other 3rd Party

An artist's impression of how Hartlepool's Church Street could look as part of transformation plans announced in 2014.

3. Cafe culture

An artist's impression of how Hartlepool's Church Street could look as part of transformation plans announced in 2014. Photo: submitted

Advanced RS Developments has received planning permission for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.

4. 'City centre living'

Advanced RS Developments has received planning permission for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”. Photo: Other 3rd Party

