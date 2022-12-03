15 pubs where you can watch the England v Senegal World Cup clash LIVE on TV in Hartlepool

Need a cheeky drink to calm your World Cup nerves while watching England take on Senegal?
Here are 15 Hartlepool pubs screening the match on Sunday, December 4, at 7pm.
Remember to pace yourself though – there will be extra time and possibly even penalties if the game is level after 90 minutes.
This is by no means the full list of town bars showing the game.
1. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton
Reputedly Hartlepool's oldest pub, it promises free snacks at half time.
2. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road
Formerly Popworld, Hartlepool newest bar only opened earlier this month and has 11 big screens showing the match action.
3. The Greenside, in Stockton Road
The pub is advising customers to book a table in advance.
4. Hornsey's, Seaton Reach
The popular Seaton bar and grill, which is run by Spencer Hornsey, will be serving pints for £2 ahead of closing its doors for the final time on World Cup final day. Will England have made it that far?
