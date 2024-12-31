The fourteenth series sees Brenda Blethyn play the dogged detective for the last time in two feature length episodes premiering on ITV1 on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) at 8pm.

The final episode goes out just 24 hours later at 8pm on Thursday, January 2.

To mark Vera’s farewell we are looking back at some of the times she and the crew have filmed in Hartlepool in the show’s 14 years, most recently in May 2024.

1 . Cheerio Brenda Blethyn giving a wave during the filming of Vera on the Headland in May 2024. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . In town Brenda Blethyn was back in town again filming on he Town Wall earlier in 2024. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Break in filming Brenda Blethyn in costume on set during a second day of filming in Hartlepool in May. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales