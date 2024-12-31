15 reminders of Brenda Blethyn filming Vera in Hartlepool as final series airs on ITV

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 16:03 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Viewers will say a fond farewell to popular drama Vera when the final series airs this week.

The fourteenth series sees Brenda Blethyn play the dogged detective for the last time in two feature length episodes premiering on ITV1 on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) at 8pm.

The final episode goes out just 24 hours later at 8pm on Thursday, January 2.

To mark Vera’s farewell we are looking back at some of the times she and the crew have filmed in Hartlepool in the show’s 14 years, most recently in May 2024.

Brenda Blethyn giving a wave during the filming of Vera on the Headland in May 2024. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Cheerio

Brenda Blethyn giving a wave during the filming of Vera on the Headland in May 2024. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Brenda Blethyn was back in town again filming on he Town Wall earlier in 2024.

2. In town

Brenda Blethyn was back in town again filming on he Town Wall earlier in 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Brenda Blethyn in costume on set during a second day of filming in Hartlepool in May.

3. Break in filming

Brenda Blethyn in costume on set during a second day of filming in Hartlepool in May. Photo: Frank Reid

Actress Brenda Blethyn in Vera's trademark mac and hat. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Trademark look

Actress Brenda Blethyn in Vera's trademark mac and hat. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

