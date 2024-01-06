The Sports Bar in Hartlepool’s Park Road was a favourite venue to watch sports with your mates.
Now closed, its heyday was from the mid 1990s to mid 2000s when it welcomed many a big crowd to watch key football and rugby events.
Do these pictures from our archives stir up an memories?
1. The Sports Bar
The upstairs bar in Park Road was a favourite for town drinkers for several years. This picture was taken in 2008. Photo: TC
2. Distinctive decor
These customers were watching rugby in the bar over 20 years ago in 2003. Photo: TC
3. Behind the bar
Behind the bar in 2008 was Paul Kerr and Tony Short. Photo: LH
4. DJ Les
A familiar face on the Hartlepool pub and club scene for over 40 years, Les Watts was pictured here launching a new Grapevine disco at the sports bar, believed to have been taken in 2003. Photo: LH