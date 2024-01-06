News you can trust since 1877
Scenes from the Sports Bar in Park Road, Hartlepool.Scenes from the Sports Bar in Park Road, Hartlepool.
16 nostalgic scenes from Hartlepool's popular sports bar

The Sports Bar in Hartlepool’s Park Road was a favourite venue to watch sports with your mates.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Jan 2024, 16:54 GMT

Now closed, its heyday was from the mid 1990s to mid 2000s when it welcomed many a big crowd to watch key football and rugby events.

Do these pictures from our archives stir up an memories?

The upstairs bar in Park Road was a favourite for town drinkers for several years. This picture was taken in 2008.

1. The Sports Bar

The upstairs bar in Park Road was a favourite for town drinkers for several years. This picture was taken in 2008. Photo: TC

These customers were watching rugby in the bar over 20 years ago in 2003.

2. Distinctive decor

These customers were watching rugby in the bar over 20 years ago in 2003. Photo: TC

Behind the bar in 2008 was Paul Kerr and Tony Short.

3. Behind the bar

Behind the bar in 2008 was Paul Kerr and Tony Short. Photo: LH

A familiar face on the Hartlepool pub and club scene for over 40 years, Les Watts was pictured here launching a new Grapevine disco at the sports bar, believed to have been taken in 2003.

4. DJ Les

A familiar face on the Hartlepool pub and club scene for over 40 years, Les Watts was pictured here launching a new Grapevine disco at the sports bar, believed to have been taken in 2003. Photo: LH

