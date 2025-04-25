We're looking back at Hartlepool school days from the past.We're looking back at Hartlepool school days from the past.
17 'class' retro photos of Hartlepool pupils from the 1930s to today

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
School days are said to be among the best of our lives.

In this nostalgic gallery we are looking at some class photos to have featured in the Mail over the years.

One dates back to the early 1930s. Others feature primary pupils just before they left for secondary school.

Do you or your old classmates feature in any of them?

Year 6 leavers at St Cuthbert's Primary School from 2015.

1. St Cuthbert's leavers

Year 6 leavers at St Cuthbert's Primary School from 2015. Photo: NOP SUPPLIED UGC

Year 6 leavers at Lynnfield Primary School in 2010.

2. School's out

Year 6 leavers at Lynnfield Primary School in 2010. Photo: CL

Form 1980 Henry Smith School's Class of 1984 with teacher Mrs Gray.

3. Henry Smith School

Form 1980 Henry Smith School's Class of 1984 with teacher Mrs Gray. Photo: email

This picture is believed to be from High Tunstall Comprehensive and shows tutor Mr Whittingham with his form class. But do you know the year?

4. Form class

This picture is believed to be from High Tunstall Comprehensive and shows tutor Mr Whittingham with his form class. But do you know the year? Photo: Submitted

