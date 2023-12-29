17 eye-catching pictures showing the proud heritage of Hartlepool and its people down the decades - including the WW1 'Bombing of the Hartlepools', PM Tony Blair coming to town and Graythorp docks under construction
Hartlepool has plenty to be proud of.
Down the years our wonderful town and its people have more than played their part in important industry, with the dockyards at the forefront.
But there is of course far more to the area than just big ships.
In this latest retro gallery we have nipped into the archives to celebrate our proud heritage and show you what life was like for locals down the years.
