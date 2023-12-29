Hartlepool has plenty to be proud of.

Down the years our wonderful town and its people have more than played their part in important industry, with the dockyards at the forefront.

But there is of course far more to the area than just big ships.

In this latest retro gallery we have nipped into the archives to celebrate our proud heritage and show you what life was like for locals down the years.

You can view plenty more local retro content, here.

1 . Commissioners Harbour East Hartlepool's Commissioners' Harbour is pictured in 1895. Photo: Print Collector Photo Sales

2 . First World War bombing raid Bomb-damaged houses are pictured in Hartlepool after a German raid on December 16, 1914'. The raid was known locally as the 'Bombardment of the Hartlepools.' Photo: Print Collector Photo Sales

3 . A view from above A view of the Old Harbour and the docks in Hartlepool in 1947. Photo: Heritage Images Photo Sales