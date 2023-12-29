News you can trust since 1877
17 eye-catching pictures showing the proud heritage of Hartlepool and its people down the decades - including the WW1 'Bombing of the Hartlepools', PM Tony Blair coming to town and Graythorp docks under construction

Hartlepool has plenty to be proud of.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:56 GMT

Down the years our wonderful town and its people have more than played their part in important industry, with the dockyards at the forefront.

But there is of course far more to the area than just big ships.

In this latest retro gallery we have nipped into the archives to celebrate our proud heritage and show you what life was like for locals down the years.

You can view plenty more local retro content, here.

East Hartlepool's Commissioners' Harbour is pictured in 1895.

1. Commissioners Harbour

East Hartlepool's Commissioners' Harbour is pictured in 1895. Photo: Print Collector

Bomb-damaged houses are pictured in Hartlepool after a German raid on December 16, 1914'. The raid was known locally as the 'Bombardment of the Hartlepools.'

2. First World War bombing raid

Bomb-damaged houses are pictured in Hartlepool after a German raid on December 16, 1914'. The raid was known locally as the 'Bombardment of the Hartlepools.' Photo: Print Collector

A view of the Old Harbour and the docks in Hartlepool in 1947.

3. A view from above

A view of the Old Harbour and the docks in Hartlepool in 1947. Photo: Heritage Images

Workers making up shade cards for Patons and Baldwins wool manufacturers in West Hartlepool in the late 1950's.

4. Patons and Baldwins

Workers making up shade cards for Patons and Baldwins wool manufacturers in West Hartlepool in the late 1950's. Photo: Keystone

