17 photos of life in Hartlepool's West Park over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Known for its beautiful park and grand houses, Hartlepool’s West Park has a lot of history to share.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this area’s many memories.

Spohie Rogers and Jordan White enjoy the sunshine at Ward Jackson Park in 2013.

1. Enjoying the sun

Spohie Rogers and Jordan White enjoy the sunshine at Ward Jackson Park in 2013. Photo: TY

West Park Primary School celebrates being awarded Echo School status in 2013.

2. Eco-friendly

West Park Primary School celebrates being awarded Echo School status in 2013. Photo: TY

Spectator at West Park Cricket Club enjoy the heat wave back in 2013.

3. Heat wave

Spectator at West Park Cricket Club enjoy the heat wave back in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

No electricity for these residents as their power is cut off in 2004.

4. No electricity

No electricity for these residents as their power is cut off in 2004. Photo: TC

