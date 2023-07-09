Hundreds of people lined the coast of Hartlepool to wave off the stunning tall ships on Sunday.
The 34 vessels that have called Hartlepool home for the last four days moved out of the port and marina early on Sunday morning and spent several hours just of the coast.
Here are a selection of memorable images captured by Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson.
1. Grand departure
Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
2. Great photo opportunity
The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Crowds turn out
The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Bon voyage!
The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson