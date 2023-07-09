News you can trust since 1877
It's been a busy day as the Hartlepool tall ships leave port for the next leg of their journey.

17 pictures of Hartlepool Tall Ships as they leave port on final day of memorable event

Hundreds of people lined the coast of Hartlepool to wave off the stunning tall ships on Sunday.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

The 34 vessels that have called Hartlepool home for the last four days moved out of the port and marina early on Sunday morning and spent several hours just of the coast.

Here are a selection of memorable images captured by Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson.

Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

1. Grand departure

Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

2. Great photo opportunity

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. Crowds turn out

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. Bon voyage!

The Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

