People packed into Seaton Carew ahead of Saturday night's fireworks display.placeholder image
People packed into Seaton Carew ahead of Saturday night's fireworks display.

17 pictures of people enjoying themselves at Seaton Carew ahead of Hartlepool's annual fireworks display

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:48 GMT
Crowds packed into Seaton Carew to enjoy Hartlepool’s annual fireworks display.

There was plenty to keep visitors entertained throughout Saturday with a children’s fairground, street vendors and musicians all helping to attract visitors to the coast.

The highlight was the fireworks themselves, of course, as they lit up the sky along the sea front from 7.30pm.

All pictures and captions are courtesy of Frank Reid.

The Shepherdson family In Seaton Carew before the start of the fireworks.

1. Fireworks fun

The Shepherdson family In Seaton Carew before the start of the fireworks. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Jeanette Miller In Seaton Carew before the fireworks festival. Picture by FRANK REID

2. All ready

Jeanette Miller In Seaton Carew before the fireworks festival. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Marshall family In Seaton Carew before the fireworks started. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Family fun

The Marshall family In Seaton Carew before the fireworks started. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lauren Marsden in Seaton Carew on Saturday afternoon.

4. Hat'll do nicely

Lauren Marsden in Seaton Carew on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Seaton CarewHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice