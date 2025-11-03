There was plenty to keep visitors entertained throughout Saturday with a children’s fairground, street vendors and musicians all helping to attract visitors to the coast.

The highlight was the fireworks themselves, of course, as they lit up the sky along the sea front from 7.30pm.

All pictures and captions are courtesy of Frank Reid.

The Shepherdson family In Seaton Carew before the start of the fireworks.

Jeanette Miller In Seaton Carew before the fireworks festival.

The Marshall family In Seaton Carew before the fireworks started.