The Great British Bake Off returns to the screen this week set to serve up fun and lots of mouthwatering treats.
People in Hartlepool have been no strangers when it comes to whipping up delicious cakes over the years.
To mark the return of the Channel 4 series, we take a look back through the Mail archives to times when baking has brought people together for a variety of reasons.
1. Eskdale Academy Cupcakes
Eskdale Academy held a Fairtrade Coffee Morning in 2016. Pictured was Annalise Grayson, Libby Dack and Jessica Grayson. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Brilliant brownies
Still at Eskdale Academy, Fairtrade Coffee Morning Lyla Simpson, eight, and Shaun Dennis, aged nine, served up a tower of brownies. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Malteaser cake
Throston Primary School won Hartlepool's annual Fairtrade Fortnight baking competition in 2019 with this stunning Maleaser chocolate cake. Pupils from left: Oliver Harrison, 8, Annalise Frater, 10, Neve Watson, 9 and Sadie Jukes, 10. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Cake King
Hartlepool baker Josh Newton created a host of stunning decorated cakes for special occasions under the name Cake King. Here is taking a cake from the oven in 2020. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid