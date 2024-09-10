18 pictures from the Hartlepool Mail archives from the year 1994

Where does the time go? For many people 1994 may not seem like that long ago.

But in reality it was 30 years – a generation. Perhaps you were a child at school and are now a fully grown adult with a career and family?

Or maybe you were at work at the time but have since retired?

We have dug into the Mail’s archives to unearth these pictures of people and places in 1994. How many do you recognise?

Some of the faces pictured in the Hartlepool Mail 30 years ago. Photo: Mail

Do you recognise any of these Hartlepool and District Hospice staff pictured at Alice House, Hutton Avenue back in 1994? Photo: Mail

Pictured rehearsing for the Horden Big Club singing competition were Bryan Chidley, Steve Gething, Andrew Lancaster, Ian Edwards, Christopher Sadler and Lee Anderson and Peter Harley. Winners of each heat could win £20 and the overall winner could win £100. Photo: Mail

Hartlepool United chairman Harold Hornsey presenting a certificate to nine year old Andrew McBean following a Hartlepool United school of excellence training session held at St Aidan's school in 1994. Photo: Mail

