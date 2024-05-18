Hartlepool United promotion scenes from across the decades.Hartlepool United promotion scenes from across the decades.
18 retro reminders of glory days when Hartlepool United won promotion

By Mark Payne
Published 18th May 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 17:13 BST
It’s almost the end of the football season as play-offs and promotions are confirmed up and down the league.

For Hartlepool United it has been a tumultuous few seasons with little to celebrate in recent years.

So we have looked back into our files to remember the club’s promotion winning seasons when jubilant fans and players celebrated on and off the pitch.

Do you remember any of the following scenes from 1991, 2003, 2007 and of course, most recently, in 2021?

The Hartlepool United team of 1967-68 became the first in the club's history to win promotion.

1. History making side

The Hartlepool United team of 1967-68 became the first in the club's history to win promotion.

The Hartlepools United side celebrate after winning promotion away at Swansea in 1968.

2. Jumping for joy

The Hartlepools United side celebrate after winning promotion away at Swansea in 1968.

Players celebrated with fans after securing promotion back in 2007.

3. Promotion party

Players celebrated with fans after securing promotion back in 2007.

An open top bus tour of players and officials was held to celebrate the 2007 promotion.

4. Bus tour

An open top bus tour of players and officials was held to celebrate the 2007 promotion.

