Hartlepool paying tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2022

19 photos as Hartlepool unites together to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2022

People in Hartlepool united together to remember the fallen at pay tribute to members of the armed forces past and present with a military parade and service in the town.

By Sam Johnson
38 minutes ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 3:19pm

Hundreds of people gathered in Hartlepool for a Remembrance Day service in Victory Square and a military parade through the town.

Audiences gathered to watch a military parade and wreath laying, paying tribute to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

Here are 19 photos of Hartlepool coming together to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

1. Members of the Royal Artillery

Members of the Royal Artillery on parade at the Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Veteran John Howard

Veteran John Howard with a wreath in memory of his brother before the Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Simon Wood with his son Lennox

Simon Wood with his son Lennox (5). Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: `

4. A serving member of the Royal Air Force

A serving member of the Royal Air Force attending the Remembrance Day parade Victory Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

